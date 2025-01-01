Todmorden Town Deal's Hippodrome Theatre project wins an extra £275,000 funding
The project lead, Todmorden Amateur and Operatic Dramatic Society (TAODS) has been awarded an amazing £275k funding from the Community Ownership Fund.
Volunteers at The Hippodrome Theatre, the UK’s largest community-run theatre are celebrating this crucial contribution which marks a major milestone for the Hippodrome’s ‘Raise The Roof Project,’ an ambitious initiative designed to transform and future-proof the historic Edwardian theatre.
The Town Deal project, named ‘Raise the Roof’, will see the Hippodrome extended and modernised, with plans for a larger foyer, improved entrances, and new performance, exhibition, and rehearsal spaces.
It will also house the theatre’s remarkable archive, which chronicles 115 years of local cultural history.
Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “Developing high quality learning and skills opportunities for local people on their doorstep is a top priority for our Town Deal programme so supporting the Hippodrome Theatre’s offer of creative skills and experience for hundreds of residents, including many of our young people, is crucial to the impact we can make.
"We are delighted that other funders are joining us in recognising how truly special this organisation and building is in Todmorden.”
Helen Clarkson, Chair of TAODS (Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society) said: “We’re thrilled to receive this support from the Community Ownership Fund.
"This grant brings us closer to realising our vision of a fully modernised, accessible, and sustainable theatre.
"The Raise the Roof Project is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about ensuring the Hippodrome remains a vibrant hub for creativity, community, and culture for another 100 years.
“We’d like to thank Todmorden Town Deal Board for helping us to get this exciting project off the ground, and for their ongoing commitment and support.”
By addressing long-standing structural issues, the project will allow the Hippodrome to offer a wider range of events, open its doors more frequently, and enhance the experience for audiences, volunteers, and community groups.
Further fundraising is still needed to complete all the works planned and the Hippodrome invites the community to play a role in securing the future of the venue.
For more information visit www.todhip.org.
