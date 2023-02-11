Todmorden u3a part of university research into health benefits of walking cricket

Huddersfield University working in partnership with the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation have attracted funding to carry out research into the health benefits of Walking Cricket amongst the over 60’s with a view to seeing if it could become a part of the Social Prescribing Framework.

Dr Gareth Mossman from the department of Sport Exercise and Public Health, has started focus group research with u3a Walking Cricket groups in Yorkshire.

Michael Astrop, convenor of the Todmorden u3a Walking Cricket group said: “All of our players know the benefits of Walking Cricket to both their physical and mental health and I asked them what they felt it has done for them in the eight months the group has been going and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Todmorden u3a Walking Cricket member Myra Whalan going for the ball

u3a Todmorden member Derek Bisphram said: “It improves my balance, hand eye coordination, thinking speed, and communication skills. I can observe these improvements in others and realise it is having a positive on all of us.” There are 34 people in the Todmorden group and a core of 25 players, with the division between male and female being roughly 50/50.

Gill Radford, another u3a member commented: “Walking Cricket keeps you on your toes physically and mentally and this creates great opportunity for improving self-esteem and admiration for your team mates & opponents.

