David’s daughters, Alex and Hilary, had decided to leave a bequest to the Todmorden u3a to remember their father and what the u3a meant to him and their mum.

After much deliberation the u3a committee decided that a lectern to be used at their monthly meetings would be a fitting tribute to David. It took over a year to have the lectern built from scratch, then have a u3a logo hand carved and fitted along with the commemorative plaque to David.

Alex Greenwood, David’s daughter, unveiled the lectern at the beginning of their monthly meeting and said: “I wanted to say thank you for everything the u3a do for the community.

Alex Greenwood and family at the unveiling of the u3a lectern comemerating her father David Sutcliffe

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My father and mother joined not long after the u3a was formed in Todmorden and participated in many group activities including the science, theatre and walking groups. One of the highlights for Dad was travelling with the science group to Cern to visit the Hadron Collider, and he talked about it for a long time afterwards! After Mum passed away, the u3a gave Dad a routine and companionship, which Hilary and I were very grateful for.”