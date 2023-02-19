News you can trust since 1853
Todmorden u3a Walking Cricket group ‘Tod Tigers’ make their debut

The Todmorden u3a Walking Cricket group which was started in July last year has taken on the name of the ‘Tod Tigers’ and they have started playing friendly matches prior to entering the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation u3a Walking Cricket League.

By Abigail Kellett
The group now has 28 regular players with a third of the membership being ladies playing every fortnight at the Todmorden Sports Centre. Their first competitive match was against the Wakefield Warriors B team (the first team won the league last year) on January 31 and on February 4 they played the Barnsley Tykes only missing a win by 21 runs.

The Huddersfield Hurricanes are on the horizon for the next game and the Tigers are looking forward to another tight game.

Team manager Michael Astrop said: “In a short period time the team have developed really well and they are showing that they are ready to compete with teams who have been playing a lot longer.”

