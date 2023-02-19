The group now has 28 regular players with a third of the membership being ladies playing every fortnight at the Todmorden Sports Centre. Their first competitive match was against the Wakefield Warriors B team (the first team won the league last year) on January 31 and on February 4 they played the Barnsley Tykes only missing a win by 21 runs.

The Huddersfield Hurricanes are on the horizon for the next game and the Tigers are looking forward to another tight game.

Team manager Michael Astrop said: “In a short period time the team have developed really well and they are showing that they are ready to compete with teams who have been playing a lot longer.”