Todmorden Walking Football Group raises over £4,000 for Ukraine
A Walking Football group based at Todmorden Leisure Centre has raised over £4,000 for UNICEF’s Ukraine emergency appeal.
The group, which meets on a Tuesday morning to enjoy a slower-paced version of the beautiful game organised a sponsored match which was attended by Todmorden’s Town Mayor, Coun Pat Taylor.
Coun Taylor said “I was really pleased to be invited to join the Walking Football group for their sponsored match. I thoroughly enjoyed the game and I am blown away by how much money they have raised. They’ve done an amazing job for the children of the Ukraine.”
Ashleigh Cooper of the Walking Football group said ““Most of us in the group have grandchildren and we wanted to do something for the poor children and refugees of Ukraine in this awful crisis and their moment of need”
All monies raised will be going to the UNICEF Ukraine Appeal.