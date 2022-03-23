Todmorden Walking Football Group raises over £4,000 for Ukraine

The group, which meets on a Tuesday morning to enjoy a slower-paced version of the beautiful game organised a sponsored match which was attended by Todmorden’s Town Mayor, Coun Pat Taylor.

Coun Taylor said “I was really pleased to be invited to join the Walking Football group for their sponsored match. I thoroughly enjoyed the game and I am blown away by how much money they have raised. They’ve done an amazing job for the children of the Ukraine.”

Ashleigh Cooper of the Walking Football group said ““Most of us in the group have grandchildren and we wanted to do something for the poor children and refugees of Ukraine in this awful crisis and their moment of need”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking Football Group with Ukraine Flag