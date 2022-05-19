Todmorden welcomes new mayor and deputy mayor

For the first time since 2019 it was possible to hold a Mayor Making ceremony in the traditional month of May and the Mayor was joined at the Town Hall by 120 guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale.

Councillor Thorpe was elected to Stansfield Ward, Todmorden Town Council, in May 2021 since when she has been actively involved in representing resident’s interests. In addition to her work as a Councillor, the new Mayor sits on the Committee of Incredible Edible Todmorden and is lead volunteer at the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library.

The Mayor has lived in Todmorden since 2013 and moved here because of the sense of community in the town.

New Mayor, Councillor Elizabeth Thorpe

She had a career in the public sector as a nurse and subsequently as a social worker. Her hobbies and interests include DIY, furniture restoration, upholstery, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Since her retirement she has been able to increase the amount of voluntary work she does and is now one of the tour guides for Incredible Edible Todmorden, showing people from all over the world around Todmorden. She also supports Together We Grow with their programmes for refugee families. In addition to her work as a Councillor, the new Mayor sits on the Committee of Incredible Edible Todmorden and is lead volunteer at the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library.

Her Consort for the year is her husband Paul Thorpe and her escorts will be Catherine Moore, Sally Deith and Councillor Susan Press.

The Mayor’s chosen charitable cause is Dementia Friendly Todmorden.

Pat Dale.

The Mayor said “It’s a huge honour and privilege to be able to serve the town and promote all those things that make Todmorden a special place. I look forward to a busy and exciting year ahead, meeting as many people as possible and supporting local businesses and community groups.”

“I will also be working closely with Dementia Friendly Todmorden, not only to raise funds but support them in the work they do for those affected by this illness and their families.”

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tony Greenwood, elected to represent Cornholme Ward in May 2019, said “Cllr Liz Thorpe's valuable contribution to the voluntary life of the town and her assiduous work as a Town Councillor is being recognised by her election to the Mayoralty. She well deserves this honour and will serve the Town with enthusiasm and determination, originality and style. I am pleased to be serving as her Deputy.”

Todmorden Town Clerk Naomi Crewe said: “I am very pleased that we were able to hold our Mayor Making ceremony in the traditional month of May this year, and with it, the opportunity for the Town Council to formally say thank you to our outgoing Mayor Councillor Pat Taylor who worked so hard for the town over her civic year”

Outgoing Mayor Councillor Pat Taylor and the Mayor of Burnley