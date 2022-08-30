Todmorden WI raises money for Age Concern at recent coffee morning
Todmorden Women’s Institute (WI) raised £160 for Age Concern at their recent coffee morning.
By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:30 pm
Todmorden WI meets the third Monday of each month at Central Methodist Church at 7pm.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We are a small friendly group and all are welcome. Our next coffee morning is Saturday, October 1 from 10am to 12pm at Central Methodist Church for Dementia Friendly Todmorden. Please come and support us.”
Are you holding a community event? Send details and pictures to [email protected]