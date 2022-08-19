News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Todmorden Women’s Institute raises £235 for Overgate Hospice

Todmorden Women’s Institute’s most recent fundraising efforts raised £325 for Overgate Hospice.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:00 am

The group meets on the third Monday of the month at 7pm at Central Methodist Church, Bramshe Square in Todmorden. All are welcome to join the group.

For more information on the group visit west-yorkshire.thewi.org.uk

The Women's Institute is the largest Women's Educational Charity in the country. The aims are to encourage women to learn new skills, join in with various types of activities and to campaign for issues that matter to them.

Todmorden Womens Institute recently raised £325 for Overgate Hospice.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Halifax retro: 17 nostalgic photos showing life in the town in the 1990s
Todmorden