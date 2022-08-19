Todmorden Women’s Institute raises £235 for Overgate Hospice
Todmorden Women’s Institute’s most recent fundraising efforts raised £325 for Overgate Hospice.
By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:00 am
The group meets on the third Monday of the month at 7pm at Central Methodist Church, Bramshe Square in Todmorden. All are welcome to join the group.
For more information on the group visit west-yorkshire.thewi.org.uk
The Women's Institute is the largest Women's Educational Charity in the country. The aims are to encourage women to learn new skills, join in with various types of activities and to campaign for issues that matter to them.
