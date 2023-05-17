Todmorden's Hippodrome Theatre works with architect firm to share plans for the community-owned building

As part of the Todmorden Town Deal, Trustees from Todmorden Amateur Operative and Dramatic Society (TAODS) and local architects, Storah Architecture, have shared updated plans for the extension and remodelling of the highly popular and community owned theatre in Todmorden town centre.

The plans were shared at an Open Day for ‘Raise the Roof’, the name given to the theatre’s Town Deal Project, held at the Hippodrome on and attended by over 100 people.

People were able to meet with the architects, discuss the plans and give their feedback before the plans go forward into the planning process.

Richard Storah, Director, Storah Architecture and Steve Clarkson, Project and Development Officer talk through the plans with members of the public at Open Day,

Storah Architecture is a longstanding Todmorden company based on Halifax Road serving a wide range of commercial and domestic clients, including conservation and historical projects. They were commissioned to work on the initial concepts for the Hippodrome project proposal and are now working with Trustees of the popular arts facility to progress the ‘Raise the Roof’ Town Deal project and bring it to fruition.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: "I am delighted our Project Partner, The Hippodrome Theatre is at a stage where they can share these fantastic plans with stakeholders and have conversations with local residents to give their views.

"Creating opportunities for locally based businesses to put forward their skills, talents and experience to help deliver this complex range of projects is an important part of the approach we are aiming for.

"The Town Deal is about supporting the local economy and if delivering the plans can involve local businesses that is a win win for the town.”

The Town Deal project for the Hippodrome includes extending the theatre and remodelling the foyer and entrance areas. The plans will extend the existing theatre building to create a new fully accessible performance space, to provide a cinema space and a new space to allow for the expansion of the youth theatre section.

Additional public spaces, as well as exhibition and gallery spaces will be created, with the refurbishment of existing spaces enabling more events and daytime use of the building, bringing more people to Halifax Road and increased visitors to Todmorden.

The project will also enable the theatre to offer more volunteer and employment opportunities for people working in the creative arts.

Helen Clarkson, Chair, Todmorden Amateur Operative and Dramatic Society (TAODS) said: "Sharing our plans with local people for comment and feedback is very important to us. Being able to work with local architects who share our commitment to Todmorden and our passion for the Hippodrome will help us achieve the very best we can for our wonderful building.

Helen Clarkson, Chair, Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS)

"The Hippodrome offers hundreds of people of all ages opportunities to learn new skills, be part of a working theatre and grow in confidence and aspiration.”

Richard Storah, Director, Storah Architects said: “We live and work in Todmorden, with offices literally up the road from the theatre and as a business we are very much part of the local community.

"So being able to work on a project that will bring such positive benefit for our town is not only very special, it also demonstrates how the Town Deal programme is already working to invest in the local economy and value local expertise.”

Todmorden Town Deal Board’s £17.5M Town Investment Plan received the final go ahead for investment from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in February this year.

