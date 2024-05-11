Together Housing: 27 tonnes of rubbish cleared from more than 50 Halifax gardens as volunteers team up for estate tidy up

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Volunteers cleared more than 27 tonnes of rubbish during a tidy up of gardens on a Halifax estate.

The team from Together Housing led the community clear up on the Grove Estate in Ovenden after an inspection identified more than 50 gardens as in need of some TLC.

Skips were placed around the estate and they were filled with rubbish by Together Housing staff, ward councillors Danielle Durrans and Stuart Cairny and residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the unwanted items were 26 mattresses, 17 sofas, 13 fridges and 12 tyres.

Some of the unwanted items cleared from gardens in OvendenSome of the unwanted items cleared from gardens in Ovenden
Some of the unwanted items cleared from gardens in Ovenden

One resident was moved to tears by the support she received to tidy up her garden so it can be a haven for her and her daughter once more.

Tamara Hillam, neighbourhood officer for Together Housing and organiser of the event, said: “It was a pleasure to see the community and its

residents all working together to help one another.

"It’s days like this that reminds you why you do the job you do.”

Related topics:HousingVolunteersHalifaxTLC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.