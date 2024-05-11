Together Housing: 27 tonnes of rubbish cleared from more than 50 Halifax gardens as volunteers team up for estate tidy up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team from Together Housing led the community clear up on the Grove Estate in Ovenden after an inspection identified more than 50 gardens as in need of some TLC.
Skips were placed around the estate and they were filled with rubbish by Together Housing staff, ward councillors Danielle Durrans and Stuart Cairny and residents.
Among the unwanted items were 26 mattresses, 17 sofas, 13 fridges and 12 tyres.
One resident was moved to tears by the support she received to tidy up her garden so it can be a haven for her and her daughter once more.
Tamara Hillam, neighbourhood officer for Together Housing and organiser of the event, said: “It was a pleasure to see the community and its
residents all working together to help one another.
"It’s days like this that reminds you why you do the job you do.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.