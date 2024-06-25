Together Housing: Celebrations for more than 100 Halifax residents who recently moved into new homes at Beech Hill

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
More than 100 people who recently moved into their new homes in part of Halifax got together to celebrate.

The residents of the newly-completed Beech Hill site joined social housing landlord Together Housing and other organisations to mark the Great Get Together – the annual celebration of everything that unites communities in honour of the late MP Jo Cox.

They came together at Beech Hill Primary School to meet their new neighbours and mingle with other families.

Representatives of organisations including Calderdale Council, Esh Construction and charity, Newground Together welcomed families to the area with a range of fun activities, food and useful information.

The event got people together
The event got people together

Organised by Together Housing, the event provided an opportunity for residents to come together for the first time following the completion of the new build site and refurbishment works to nearby properties.

Construction on the project to redevelop the Beech Hill site began in 2021 following the demolition of three derelict tower blocks to make way for 106 new affordable homes and the delivery of external insulation works and other energy efficiency improvements to 70 affordable homes.

Kevin Ruth, chief executive officer for Together Housing, said: “The Beech Hill community has grown day-by-day since the redevelopment began and to see everyone come together with local partners only emphasises the message behind the annual event – to form strong, united and compassionate communities."

Calderdale Council’s director for regeneration and strategy Shelagh O’Neill, added: “We were delighted to support the Great Get Together event, which provided the opportunity for residents in the new and refurbished properties to come together, meet neighbours and enjoy a celebration for all the community.”

