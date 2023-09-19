Together Housing: New hub opens in Halifax town centre to help people find a job and cut their energy bills
Hub at Bull Green is open now on the ground floor of Together Housing Group’s Bull Green House offices.
The former reception space has been transformed into a fresh and inviting support and advice hub.
Opened by Newground Together – an independent charity that is part of the Together Housing Group – it will offer advice from employment and energy experts on how to get back into work, gain new skills and get advice on how to cut energy bills.
The hub is made up of three one-to-one rooms to offer people direct, in person support.
There is also a community activity room where Newground Together teams will host training workshops, advice sessions, craft groups, wellbeing sessions and more.
The hub will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm, and on Fridays from 9am to 4pm.
Emily Pearson, community programme manager for Newground Together, said: “We’re incredibly passionate about offering face-to-face support to the community as much as possible and having this wonderful, dedicated hub will allow us to do exactly that.
"We are keen to work with other local community organisations and to host their own workshops in this multi-purpose space.
“So far this year, we’ve supported 50 people with getting back into work, achieving 103 new qualifications and have delivered countless energy advice sessions but we’re not stopping there.
"This hub will give us the opportunity to keep doing more with the community, for the community, and our partners. We’re excited to see what we can achieve together from this new space.”
MP for Halifax Holly Lynch – who was at the hub’s opening - said: “Newground and Together Housing have created a fantastic space for people to get the support and advice they need as well as training opportunities for people searching for work.”
Councillor Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for resources, said: “It’s great to see this new community hub up and running and supporting the council’s priorities of reduced inequalities, thriving towns and places, and climate action.”