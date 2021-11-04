Together Housing residents in Sowerby Bridge join forces for community clean-up day

Together Housing residents at Broadway, Sowerby Bridge in Halifax came together on October 27 for a community clean-up day.

The event was well supported by Together Housing Group’s caretaking teams, Newground employability advisers, local police and Calderdale Council.

Large numbers of residents and eight Together Housing Group (THG) staff members alongside neighbourhood policing teams and community wardens from Calderdale Council came out to support the estates largest clean up in recent years.

The day began at 10am on October 27 and in just a few hours residents of Broadway, Sowerby Bridge, had got rid of unwanted household rubbish and bulky items for a one-off pick up and removal service from different parts of the estate.

Skips were located at the front of Broadway Court in the parking bays and were filled to the brim.

Emma Pilling, Together Housing Group Neighbourhood Officer said: “The day was really successful, we had a good turn out and an even better clear out. It’s very important to work with residents, the police and council to keep our estates clean and tidy and it’s encouraging to see local residents feel the same way. We have been removing unwanted items from homes, gardens and litter picking around the estate. Thank you to everyone who has come and volunteered their time.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions an estate wide clean-up day hasn’t been organised for several years.

Over time this has meant that houses and gardens have been unable to move large items to bins, skips or recycling centres.

Mick Smith from the Managing Director of Newground Together said: “We welcome the opportunity to work together with local agencies and our residents to improve the appearance of the local area and help ease the costly removal of large, bulky items from homes. Together Housing Group are working with residents to maintain the estate and homes to a high standard.”