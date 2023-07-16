Together Housing wins award for efforts tackling loan sharks in Halifax and rest of North of England

Together Housing has been recognised by the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) for its initiatives tackling illegal lenders.

This is the second time that Together Housing have scooped the partner recognition accreditation for their endeavours to raise awareness of the crime and how residents stuck in this situation can get help.

Janette Pearce, Group Director of Customer Services for Together Housing, said: “It is our duty to ensure our residents are offered our full support on managing money and, as an accredited partner, we’re dedicated to providing the information they need to keep safe against scams and loan sharks.

The award is for raising awareness and tackling loan sharks

“Targeted attacks against our residents have devastating consequences on their finances and mental health.

"It’s vital we continue to offer advice on how residents can avoid targeted scams but also support them, so they don’t have to resort to a loan shark.”

Tony Quigley, Head of England Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of our partners across the country and rely on them to act as our eyes and ears in communities.

"By working together, we can stamp out illegal money lending and protect residents from this awful crime.

“We continue to encourage people to come forward if they know of or have been a victim of loan sharks. You are not alone and we will support you.”