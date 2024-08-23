Top 10 destinations for Halifax holidaymakers revealed

“This summer, we’ve really seen a boom in bookings as the weather at home has been consistently poor, said Hannah Dupuy, store manager at Barrhead Travel, Halifax.

"People are eager to see the sunshine and spend quality time with their families.

“There’s been great value-for-money on offer abroad – particularly in all-inclusive resorts and cruise holidays. It’s clear that holidays are still a spending priority, and customers are turning to local agents to seek advice, enjoy the best quality and price, as well as secure financial protection.

“Consistently over the past few weeks, a significant percentage of new bookings have been for summer 2025 getaways as people turn their attention to next year. Holidaymakers are booking earlier than ever in order to lock-in their preferred destinations at early-bird prices - we expect that trend to continue over the coming months.”

The travel agency group’s sales data also indicates durations have also been on the rise this summer with more than 50 percent of trips booked for 10 nights or longer, indicating that families were maximising the school summer break.

