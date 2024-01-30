Top 10 roads in Calderdale for noise complaints to the council revealed - is your street on the list?

Sandhall Green, near Pellon, tops the list with 14 complaints.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by the Halifax Courier, the council said they received 2,525 noise complaints last year, with the vast majority – 1,924 – related to domestic properties.

181 complaints related to licensed premises, 137 were about commercial premises, 131 were about noise in the street, 128 were about industrial premises and 21 were related to food premises.

The area of Calderdale with the most complaints was the lower valley – Brighouse, Rastrick, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Elland, Greetland and Stainland – which 668 of the complaints were related to.

645 complaints were made in Halifax north and east – Mixenden, Ovenden, Illingworth, Warley, Northowram and Shelf – while 520 were from the upper valley, which consists of Luddendenfoot, Todmorden, Ryburn and Sowerby Bridge.