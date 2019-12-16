Top music acts revealed for Richard Halwey's Piece Hall gig

The line-up of artists who will be joining Richard Hawley’s Northern Summer Exclusive Show at The Piece Hall have been revealed.

Yorkshire Musician Richard Hawley comes to The Piece Hall, Halifax in July 2020 in what will be his only Northern live show of the summer.

Support acts for the Richard Hawley gig have been announced

Today we can reveal that joining Richard Hawley will be John Grant, Gruff Rhys and Studio Electrophonique.

The show follows a landmark year for Hawley, whose 9th studio album ‘Further’ reached his joint highest charting at number three, and he brings with him some superb alternative artists.

First to join the bill is American Singer-songwriter John Grant, one of the most critically acclaimed artists of the last decade.

In addition a bona-fide indie legend joins the bill in Gruff Rhys, the frontman to Super Furry Animals and award-winning albums for his solo material and collaborative project Neon Neon.

Opening this line-up of musical legends is emerging Sheffield artist Studio Electrophonique.

In the two decades that have elapsed since Hawley jettisoned band life, first with The Longpigs and then as Pulp’s guitarist, the 52-year-old songwriter has forged one of the most singular and diverse careers in modern music.

Reflecting on an incredible 2019 Richard Hawley said: “I suppose twenty years is quite a long time in this business, but, to be honest, even after all this time, I’m still a searcher. I’m still genuinely searching for things, in music and in life. I can’t tell you exactly what I’m looking for, or where I’m actually going but when I get there, I’ll probably send you a text,”

Speaking of Richard’s July Show The Piece Hall CEO Nicky Chance Thompson said: ‘Futuresound have delivered again by bringing an artist with the calibre of Richard Hawley. Richard was another name mentioned by the community that they would like to play here and he’s clearly loved dearly by all musicians.

"I am really excited about this booking along with the Kaiser Chiefs. What a great musical summer we are building up in Halifax."