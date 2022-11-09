Calderdale Council’s Cabinet decided not to re-open Halifax Swimming Pool at Skircoat Road, on grounds repairing it was not financially viable and instead gave the go-ahead for a new one as part of a multi-million pound rebuilt leisure centre at North Bridge in the town.

But following a decision last week to put those plans on hold due to escalating inflationary costs and financial pressures, the leader of the council’s Conservative group, Coun Steven Leigh, is now urging Cabinet to leave the council’s options open.

With the original North Bridge Leisure Centre closed and also pending demolition ready for the new pool and sports complex to be built on the site – Halifax has been left without adequate leisure facilities, says Coun Leigh.

Coun Leigh (Con, Ryburn). argues: “We must keep our options open, to avoid depriving Halifax of leisure facilities for years to come.

“I do not believe Halifax has been without swimming baths since the Victorian era – this is a disgraceful situation,” he said.

Coun Leigh said the Conservative group had argued the council could not afford a scheme with this price tag – the new North Bridge was initially costed at around £28 million, had risen to £31 million and rapidly rising building cost inflation set to push this to £35 million when the project was paused.

He had repeatedly questioned whether the project was affordable and was not surprised when the decision to shelve the project, at least for the time being, was announced, he said.

Coun Leigh said the Conservatives had previously offered a solution, using some of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund portion of the new leisure centre budget – £12.2 million – to instead fully transform the old Halifax Pool.

“I believe this it would be the most cost-effective solution given the present situation, and the council could deliver leisure facilities for Halifax much sooner.

“The council should at least commission independent engineers and architects to provide an estimate for a full renovation of the baths,” he said.

Labour Cabinet councillors have argued the old swimming baths, dating from the 1960s, are beyond economic repair.

