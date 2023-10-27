Touching tributes to GP who dedicated more than 35 years to helping Calderdale people feel well again
Dr David Wild spent more than 35 years working for the Hebden Bridge Group Practice, helping thousands of patients.
The practice said: “It is with great sadness that the Wild family announce David passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 18.
"Born in New Zealand in 1955, he spent over 35 years as a dedicated and tireless GP for the Hebden Bridge Group Practice.
"David retired in 2015."
Hebden Bridge ward councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn has paid tribute to the popular doctor: “I am very sad to hear about the passing of Dr David Wild.
"He was our family GP – when there was such a thing - for decades.
"He saw my mum through cancer when we were small and visited our house on countless occasions when I had earaches and glandular fever.
"A compassionate bedside manner, a brilliant doctor.
"My thoughts are with his family and all who loved him.”
Dr Wild’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 11.30am at St James’ Church, Mytholmroyd. This will be followed by a wake at the Old Gate, Hebden Bridge, at 3pm.