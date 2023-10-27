Touching tributes to GP who dedicated more than 35 years to helping Calderdale people feel well again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr David Wild spent more than 35 years working for the Hebden Bridge Group Practice, helping thousands of patients.

The practice said: “It is with great sadness that the Wild family announce David passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Born in New Zealand in 1955, he spent over 35 years as a dedicated and tireless GP for the Hebden Bridge Group Practice.

Dr David Wild was a well-known GP

"David retired in 2015."

Hebden Bridge ward councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn has paid tribute to the popular doctor: “I am very sad to hear about the passing of Dr David Wild.

"He was our family GP – when there was such a thing - for decades.

"He saw my mum through cancer when we were small and visited our house on countless occasions when I had earaches and glandular fever.

"A compassionate bedside manner, a brilliant doctor.

"My thoughts are with his family and all who loved him.”