Touching tributes to GP who dedicated more than 35 years to helping Calderdale people feel well again

A well-known Calderdale GP has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Dr David Wild spent more than 35 years working for the Hebden Bridge Group Practice, helping thousands of patients.

The practice said: “It is with great sadness that the Wild family announce David passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 18.

"Born in New Zealand in 1955, he spent over 35 years as a dedicated and tireless GP for the Hebden Bridge Group Practice.

Dr David Wild was a well-known GPDr David Wild was a well-known GP
"David retired in 2015."

Hebden Bridge ward councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn has paid tribute to the popular doctor: “I am very sad to hear about the passing of Dr David Wild.

"He was our family GP – when there was such a thing - for decades.

"He saw my mum through cancer when we were small and visited our house on countless occasions when I had earaches and glandular fever.

"A compassionate bedside manner, a brilliant doctor.

"My thoughts are with his family and all who loved him.”

Dr Wild’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 11.30am at St James’ Church, Mytholmroyd. This will be followed by a wake at the Old Gate, Hebden Bridge, at 3pm.

