It has been 10 years since the iconic Tour de France held the Grand Départ in Yorkshire, when world-famous cyclists – including Britain’s Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas – zoomed through Calderdale.
Crowds lined the streets of Hebden Bridge, Ripponden, Mytholmroyd and more to catch a glimpse of the peloton passing, and the many communities came together to stage events which made it an unforgettable moment in Calderdale’s history.
Cyclists started in Leeds, going on to tackle Buttertubs Pass and the Cragg Vale Incline – the longest continuous gradient in England.
