Tour de France: 21 pictures remembering the 2014 Grand Départ when historic cycling race came to Calderdale including Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale

By Catherine Gannon
Published 14th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Look through 21 pictures which capture the excitement and crowds of the momentous weekend in Calderdale.

It has been 10 years since the iconic Tour de France held the Grand Départ in Yorkshire, when world-famous cyclists – including Britain’s Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas – zoomed through Calderdale.

Crowds lined the streets of Hebden Bridge, Ripponden, Mytholmroyd and more to catch a glimpse of the peloton passing, and the many communities came together to stage events which made it an unforgettable moment in Calderdale’s history.

Cyclists started in Leeds, going on to tackle Buttertubs Pass and the Cragg Vale Incline – the longest continuous gradient in England.

Look through these 21 pictures to relive the thrilling event.

The Tour De France riders tackle the Cragg Vale climb. Photo: Bruce Cutts

1. Tour de France 2014

The Tour De France riders tackle the Cragg Vale climb. Photo: Bruce Cutts Photo: Bruce Cutts

Photo Sales
Crowds gather to watch the race in Ripponden. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Tour de France 2014

Crowds gather to watch the race in Ripponden. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Spectators enjoy some refreshments in Ripponden

3. Tour de France 2014

Spectators enjoy some refreshments in Ripponden Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The peloton passes spectators outside The Fleece Inn, Ripponden

4. Tour de France 2014

The peloton passes spectators outside The Fleece Inn, Ripponden Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleTour de FranceHebden BridgeYorkshireBritain
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice