It has been 10 years since the iconic Tour de France held the Grand Départ in Yorkshire, when world-famous cyclists – including Britain’s Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas – zoomed through Calderdale.

Crowds lined the streets of Hebden Bridge, Ripponden, Mytholmroyd and more to catch a glimpse of the peloton passing, and the many communities came together to stage events which made it an unforgettable moment in Calderdale’s history.

Cyclists started in Leeds, going on to tackle Buttertubs Pass and the Cragg Vale Incline – the longest continuous gradient in England.

Look through these 21 pictures to relive the thrilling event.

1 . Tour de France 2014 The Tour De France riders tackle the Cragg Vale climb.

2 . Tour de France 2014 Crowds gather to watch the race in Ripponden.

3 . Tour de France 2014 Spectators enjoy some refreshments in Ripponden