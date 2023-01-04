Although plans for the new pool and leisure centre have been paused, other projects are moving forward, according to the update.

Schemes including at Halifax Borough Market, Victoria Theatre, Mixenden Hub and improving some public areas are making headway.

Roofing work is continuing on Halifax Borough Market and tendering for upgraded wi-fi installation and the first blueprinted new stall has been completed, while design and feasibility work continues over the Albany Arcade events space and new toilets.

Contractor tendering for delivering suitable lifts, foyer and daytime food and drink provision to the Victoria Theatre is closer, following business analysis.

Design work for a ‘public realm trail’ has been finalised and potential installations identified. There has also been engagement with stakeholders in and surrounding St George’s Square about the idea, including West Yorkshire Combined Authority, bus companies, representatives of the taxi rank and highways officers, with more design work to be completed early this year.

A contractor has now been appointed for the long-awaited Mixenden Hub, with the contract being drawn up with the council’s legal department, and a programme for delivery expected to be set out this month.

This should detail specific site start dates and the expected programme through to completion, the council’s property and management board heard.

Councillors heard delivery times with materials and components were more of an issue than building inflation cost issues at the moment, although the latter is described as a key risk and projects are continually monitored to control spending and adjust delivery timetables where necessary.

Extra expected energy costs – almost £2 million – were still in line with those considered by councillors in the autumn.

Some key dates will be approaching in the spring, when current electricity and gas contracts – arranged through the Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation – run out in March and the Government’s current energy rebate agreement ends.

Calderdale Council announced last year that it planned to spend £4.4 million on Halifax Borough Market to improve the “handsome” building.