Town criers from across the country descend on Halifax town centre for British Town Crier Championships
Halifax hosted a special competition for a tradition that dates back centuries.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
The Loyal Company of Town Criers held its British Championships in The Woolshops on Saturday.
It saw town criers from across the country compete, pitting against each other their skills including sustained volume, clarity, dictation and inflection.
The contest was held once before in Halifax, 20 years ago in The Piece Hall.
Halifax Town Crier Les Cutts was there to welcome the competitors including the winner Otley Bellman Terry Ford.