Traffic and travel: Major route in and out of Halifax shut for second time today after crash this evening

A main road in and out of Halifax has been shut for the second time today after a crash.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th May 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read

The accident is understood to have happened between 6pm and 6.45pm and has shut Burnley Road both ways at Luddenden Foot.

The same road was shut earlier today (Sunday) after a woman was hit by a car.

That accident happened at around 12.30pm.

The crash happened this eveningThe crash happened this evening
Police have told the Courier they expect the road to be shut for several hours because of this evening’s crash.

