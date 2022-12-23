Calderdale Council says essential maintenance is needed on Rawson Street.

Home to several of Halifax’s most historic buildings, the road currently has a surface consisting of a mix of old stone setts and tarmac which has been used as a temporary fix.

From Monday, January 9, work is taking place to take up the existing setts and their foundations so they can safely be re-laid in the same fantail pattern on a new concrete base. The council says this will remove the tarmac patches and ensure a consistent surface.

Rawson Street, Halifax town centre

It says the work is due to be complete by Friday, March 24 but is dependent on the extent of works needed to the existing foundation – so it could take longer.

The road will be closed, seven days a week, during the work but in two phases. The lower half of Rawson Street from Powell Street to Commercial Street will be closed during the first part of the work, and the upper half from Barum Top to Powell Street will be closed for the second half.

During the first phase, traffic from Rawson Street will be diverted down Powell Street to Fountain Street. During phase 2, the existing one-way system on Powell Street will be reversed to allow vehicles access from Fountain Street to the bottom half of Rawson Street and onto Commercial Street.

The council says businesses along the road have been informed and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times

Calderdale Council’s Leader, Tim Swift, said: “The historic road surface on Rawson Street in Halifax complements the heritage buildings nearby. However, necessary repairs over the years have left the road as a patchwork of tarmac and stone setts.

"This work to lift, repair and replace the setts will improve the look of the road and ensure the surface is fit for purpose.

