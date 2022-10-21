Burdock Way and North Bridge were both closed after a man fell from one of the bridges just after 5.30am.

North Bridge was open from around 11am and Burdock Way was opened soon afterwards.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Police are dealing with an incident in Halifax after a man fell from a bridge earlier this morning.

Police tape across North Bridge and Burdock Way this morning

"Officers were called to a report of concern for safety on North Bridge shortly after 5.30am.

"Areas around North Bridge in the town are currently closed as enquiries take place to establish what happened.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The road closures caused traffic jams around Halifax, with reports of traffic in this morning’s rush-hour backed up to Northowram.

First West Yorkshire was terminating its 681 bus service at Northowram as there were delays of 90 minutes.