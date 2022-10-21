Burdock Way and North Bridge were closed after a man fell from North Bridge just after 5.30am.

North Bridge was understood to be open at 11am but Burdock Way was still closed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are dealing with an incident in Halifax after a man fell from a bridge earlier this morning.

Police tape across North Bridge and Burdock Way this morning

"Officers were called to a report of concern for safety on North Bridge shortly after 5.30am.

"Areas around North Bridge in the town are currently closed as enquiries take place to establish what happened.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The road closures were causing traffic jams around Halifax, with reports of traffic in this morning’s rush-hour backed up to Northowram.

First West Yorkshire was terminating its 681 bus service at Northowram as there were delays of 90 minutes.