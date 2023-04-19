Trailblazing Halifax charity wins £177,000 of lottery cash to house vulnerable women and their children

WomenCentre Homes – which creates social housing for the people helped by WomenCentre from its bases in Halifax and Huddersfield - has received a grant of £177,379 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

They will use the money over the next three years to employ a small housing team and increase volunteer numbers to support their clients into homes as early as possible, with support to ensure they can maintain their tenancies.

WomenCentre Homes is supported in its work by its sister charity WomenCentre Ltd, which has a 38-year track record of offering support services to women and their children In Calderdale.

WomenCentre Homes, who help women across Calderdale, have been given the money

During a recent visit to Halifax as part of a fundraiser for the charity, MP and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips praised WomenCentre and described its work as “trailblazing”.

The WomenCentre Homes Board of directors thanked everyone who has believed in and supported their work.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “The women in our homes will continue to help us shape our approach alongside the many partners across all sectors with whom we work very closely.

"We know this grant will enable WomenCentre Homes to impact positively on the lives of many women and children across Calderdale, enabling them to live in stable housing and lead fulfilled lives.”