Toseef Ahmed

DFN Project SEARCH is a one-year programme for young adults with a learning disability or autism spectrum conditions, or both.

The Calderdale branch of the service is based at Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust, and works in partnership with Calderdale Council, Calderdale College and DFN Project SEARCH to deliver the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme in Calderdale began in 2017, and since then it has grown and is going from strength to strength. It has so far seen 17 young people move into meaningful paid employment, both with in the Trust and elsewhere.

Tracey Thompson – DFN Project SEARCH job coach, Amanda Mckie and Toseef Ahmed at the recent Nursing and Midwifery Conference at Huddersfield Uni

Tracey Thompson, DFN Project SEARCH job coach, said: “Only 4.8 per cent of people in England with a learning disability who are known to local authorities go on to secure paid employment, compared to 80 per cent of their peers.

“We don’t think this is right and neither do the people we support and work alongside.

"DFN Project SEARCH is an amazing programme, it is so rewarding to see these young people make the transition in to work, and we just need employers to realise that the young people we work with are truly amazing and can do anything they set their mind too, with the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no better feeling than helping one of the interns gain employment and the massive impact it has on not only them but their families.”

Toseef Ahmed, who graduated from the programme and is now employed as an engagement support worker in the Trust, was recently a guest speaker at the Nursing and Midwifery Conference.

He said: “I wanted to show that people with disabilities can make a difference and are no different to others. People should look at our abilities not our disabilities."

Amanda McKie, consultant nurse learning disabilities/matron and complex care needs co-ordinator, said: “The interns have been invaluable and really integrate within the Trust. They are fantastic and always help to talk to staff about learning disabilities and raising awareness.”