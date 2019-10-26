Trapped fox climbs up ladder to escape water overflow tank in West Yorkshire

A fox which was trapped inside a muddy water overflow tank climbed a ladder to escape.

RSPCA Inspector Sarah Bagley was called to The Calder and Hebble Navigation in Halifax, on Tuesday, October 22 after a fox was spotted trapped in the deep tank.

The trapped fox climbed up the ladder to escape. Photo provided by RSPCA.

Sarah said: “It looks as though the poor fox has fallen into the 10ft-deep water tank.

“Thankfully, the overflow water tank was empty otherwise he could well have drowned.

"But the tank was very muddy and had become somewhat of a mud-trap.

“There’s no way this little guys could have climbed out on his own so he definitely needed a helping hand."

Sarah worked with Yorkshire Water workers to lower a ladder down to the stricken fox.

She added: “A storm drain with a shallow layer of muddy water made getting out too difficult for this fox but, as you can see, all he needed was a ladder.

“He soon realised that we were trying to help him and what he needed to do and darted up the ladder and shot off into the undergrowth.

“It was such a good rescue - it’s always lovely when you get a happy ending."

Anyone who sees a trapped, sick or injured wild animal should contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty line for advice by calling 0300 1234 999.

Wild animals are nervous around people and can scratch or bite if they feel threatened - particularly if they’re already in an agitated state - so we’d advise members of the public do not try to perform rescues themselves.