Travel agent reveals Halifax holidaymakers' top 10 destinations

Despite the reported squeeze on spending and recent poor weather with storms hitting the UK, the travel agency say they saw a rush for holidays. Summer 2024 was the most popular season booked with last-minute getaways, particularly for warmer climates, accounting for around one in five bookings.

Hannah Dupuy, store manager of Barrhead Travel Halifax, said: “This January, we have seen record numbers of people locking in their holidays for the year ahead. It’s one of the best times of year to book with many operators, hotels and airlines having fantastic sales on.

"There are still brilliant offers in the market.

“Demand has yet to slow down – we’re already off to a fantastic start in February. As well as continued interest in summer holidays, we’re starting to notice more last-minute enquiries for Easter school holidays coming through. Most customers we’re speaking to are telling us they hope to book several breaks this year, if they can.

“The desire to book with a travel agent is clearly on the rise.”

1 . Tenerife This most versatile of holiday destinations can be enjoyed all year round. Photo: Dan Kitwood Photo Sales

2 . Mallorca A great year-round island destination. Off-season sightseeing in the capital city of Palma is great with the milder temperatures and quieter streets Photo: Clara Margais Photo Sales

3 . Lanzarote With its diverse beaches, incredible volcanic landscapes, rich cultural heritage and outdoor activities, Lanzarote is an ideal destination to enjoy, relax and explore. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Photo Sales

4 . Barbados Barbados is privileged to be surrounded with beautiful sandy beaches, practically all round its coast. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales