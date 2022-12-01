Photo: Overgate Hospice

While they had spent the year preparing for the journey, what they couldn’t prepare for was the journey to reach the starting point.

An unfortunate accident at the airport in the country’s capital, Lima, meant the team had to have an unexpected overnight stay in Colombia.

The next day the group flew into Lima and prepared for the journey to Cusco, the heart of the Incan Empire and the starting point of their trek.

Ground strikes in Cusco meant they had to stay outside of the city that night and set off on their trek early the next day, two days behind schedule, on a more difficult route than the one originally planned.

On the first day of their trek, the group climbed to over 4,400 metres above sea level through sun, rain, sleet, snow, and wind, walking for over nine hours to reach the summit.

Thursday brought the intrepid explorers through the spectacular local towns and villages where they met people working with skills passed down through hundreds of generations, children in traditional dress going to school, and, perhaps most poignantly, a local hospice where doctors and nurses come from all over Peru to train and then take their knowledge of end-of-life care back to their own communities.

The final day of their trek took the group to the Sun Gate, sitting 290 metres above Machu Picchu’s elevation and offering unparalleled views of the ruins some two kilometres away, then onto Machu Picchu itself.

Rachel Lumb, senior fundraiser at the Hospice, was on the trek herself.

She said: “It was a rollercoaster of a week, but we did it in style for Overgate Hospice.

"After the difficulties at the start of the trip, it seemed like we might never make it to Machu Picchu.

"But, with the support of each other, we reached our destination and saw the most awe-inspiring and unforgettable views on the way. I am so thankful for this experience, for my trekking family, and to each person who has donated in sponsorship and helped us raise an incredible £27,878.”