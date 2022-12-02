While they had spent the year preparing for the incredible journey across mountains and through jungles, what they couldn’t prepare for was the journey to reach the starting point of the trek itself.

An unfortunate accident at the airport in the country’s capital, Lima, meant the team had to have an unexpected overnight stay in Bogotá, Colombia.

In true Hospice Hero style, they took this on the chin and used it as an opportunity to see a new country and take a selfie or two with Colombian llamas.

Trekkers visited Peru to take on Inca Trail to Machu Picchu for Overgate Hospice

The next day the group flew into Lima and prepared for the next step of the journey to Cusco, the heart of the Incan Empire and the starting point of their trek to Machu Picchu.

Another obstacle was thrown their way when ground strikes in Cusco meant they had to stay outside of the city that night and set off on their trek early the next day, two days behind schedule, on a more difficult route than the one originally planned, and with no day to acclimatise to the altitude – to say this inspiring group of trekkers truly earned their sponsorship would be an understatement.

On the first day of their trek, the group climbed to over 4,400 metres above sea level through sun, rain, sleet, snow, and wind, walking for over nine hours to reach the summit where they were rewarded with natural springs to rest and relax before the descent the next day.

Thursday brought the intrepid explorers through the spectacular local towns and villages where they met people working with skills passed down through hundreds of generations, children in traditional dress going to school, and, perhaps most poignantly, a local hospice where doctors and nurses come from all over Peru to train and then take their knowledge of end-of-life care back to their own communities.

The final day of their trek took the group to the Sun Gate

The final day of their trek took the group to the Sun Gate, sitting 290 metres above Machu Picchu’s elevation and offering unparalleled views of the ruins some two kilometres away, then onto Machu Picchu itself.

As the group passed through the Sun Gate, their guide told them, “You are all here for Overgate, and thinking of loved ones passed. In the Incan faith, when you die, your spirit returns to the mountain - I am sure their spirits are here with you today”, giving the trekkers a moment of reflection and remembrance, and pushing them on towards the final climb up to Machu Picchu with the image of their loved ones close in their hearts.

Rachel Lumb is the Senior Fundraiser at the Hospice and was on the trek herself, she had this to say about her experience: “It was a rollercoaster of a week, but we did it in style for Overgate Hospice. After the difficulties at the start of the trip, it seemed like we might never make it to Machu Picchu. But, with the support of each other, we reached our destination and saw the most awe-inspiring and unforgettable views on the way.

"I am so thankful for this experience, for my trekking family, and to each person who has donated in sponsorship and helped us raise an incredible £27,878 (and counting)! I would urge anyone who is thinking of taking on a one-in-a-lifetime challenge for Overgate to sign up to the Asian Cycle Adventure in 2023, you will form friendships that will last a lifetime and create unforgettable memories whilst helping families in Calderdale access the very best care when they need it most.”

It’s not too late to sponsor the group, just visit www.justgiving.com/team/IncaTrekkers

If you would like to know more about the Asian Cycle Adventure 2023, just visit Overgate’s website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.