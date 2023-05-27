Christopher Coulter and his two brothers Peter and Paul featured in the Courier many times following their birth on December 4, 1962.

There were stories including when they started primary school and secondary school.

They also made the news worldwide when they were born because their mother Rose was 40 at the time and already mother to eight other children – Patricia, Eileen, Michael, Philip, Leslie, Terence, John and Jacqueline. Another child, David, was born after the triplets.

Christopher Coulter

Their father John, who was known as Jack, was a World War II veteran who fought in the D-Day landings.

Christopher grew up in Mixenden, spending the majority of his childhood on the Hambleton estate.

He went to Mixenden Primary School and JH Whitley School in Holmfield before starting work at United Biscuits.

He also worked at Dorlux Beds and Webster’s before spending the majority of his working life in the construction industry.

Christopher Coulter with the other two triplets, Peter and Paul

Christopher married Jane Royston on June 4, 1963 at Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden and they had three children - Karl, Samantha and Louise. Christopher also leaves grandchildren Kennedy, Alfie, Percy, Eddie, Lucy, Cohan Jacob and Jack.

His son Karl said: “He was a massive family man, not just for his own wife and kids but siblings, nephews, nieces and cousins.

"There wasn't a family occasion he would miss if he could help it.

"He was very popular around the karaoke circuit of Halifax and known for his singing voice.”

The three Coulter triplets

The triplets with their mum, dad, and younger brother