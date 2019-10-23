Tributes paid to former Courier photographer Charles Round

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for ex-Courier photographer Charles Round, who has died aged 63.

Charles began working as a photographer for the “Evening Courier” in 1974 and remained with the paper until earlier this year.

During his working life he photographed royalty, sports personalities, artists, business people, civic dignities, schools, organisations and individuals throughout the length and breadth of Calderdale.

On Facebook, Jeremy Walker said: “That’s terrible news. We worked together from 1978 to 1984 in the Courier news room. He was always happy and cheerful and good company on an assignment. Sincere condolences to his family and friends and the Courier family, too.”

Also on Facebook, Martin Langan said: “A really lovely chap who always had a smile behind the camera. RIP.”

Terry Bratley wrote on Facebook: “Awww so sad have known Charlie for many years, he took loads of photos for us when I was Manager at Heath Stroke Club. RIP mate.”

Elaine Jinks-Turner wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear about the passing of @HXCourier photographer and former colleague, Charles Round. A real loss. Lots of great memories covering stories with Charles during my 13 years with the paper.”

Pauline Nash wrote on Twitter: “This is sad news. Charles was a good photographer and always polite to people he was photographing. Condolences.”

Also on Twitter, Claire O’Connor wrote: “Oh no I am so sad to hear this news. What a lovely man who was always so kind and fantastic at his job. Thoughts with his family and all @HXCourier.”

Read more: Former Halifax Courier photographer Charles Round dies, aged 63