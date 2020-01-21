Tributes paid to founding member of Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers Andrew Titley

Tributes have been paid to Andrew Titley, a founding member of the Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers, who has died aged 64.

Mr Titley died of a heart attack on January 12, and was involved in the Rushbearing Festival as well as Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers.

His daughter Rachel, 29, said: “My parents met while morris dancing on Blue Peter, and I actually got them on The One Show a few years ago.

“He was a scout leader, and Garry Stringfellow went along and said ‘we’re starting the Rushbearing Festival next year and you’re all cart pullers’.

“He was witty, he’d be very quiet but suddenly he would drop one line into the conversation that was absolutely perfect.

“Then he would start a long anecdote which you knew was worth staying to hear it.

“Everyone got on with him. As a dad he was fun to be around, I remember him taking us up Pen-y-ghent. He was a good friend.

“He had some wonderful stories.”

Mr Titley met his wife Liz in 1982 and the couple married in 1988. As well as daughter Rachel, they have a son Rick, 27.

Mr Titley lived in Luddendenfoot and worked for engineering firm Asquith Butler in Brighouse, where he started his career aged 21 after leaving college.

He ran the computing section there before the firm closed down, but returned when it re-opened as their stock and materials controller, retiring from work a couple of years ago

In his spare time, Mr Titley would visit morris dancing festivals and events, was interested in local history, loved walking and volunteered as a steward at running events. ​(This was with Calderdale Raynet, of which he was also a founding member)

On their Facebook page, Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers said: “It is with great sadness we have learned of the sudden passing of our friend and long-time dancer Andrew Titley.

“Andrew was a founder member of the side back in 1979 and served as Squire for a number of years in the 80s and 90s.

“When the side was revived in 2012, Andrew was happy to resume dancing and to pass on his knowledge, skills and, not least, stories to the new team.

“Our condolence and thoughts are with Liz, Rachel, Rick and family.”

“There have been so many people, some who we haven’t been in touch with for years,” said Rachel about the response to her father’s death.

“We’re expecting around 150 people at his funeral.”

Mr Titley’s funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on January 30 at 3pm, after which everyone is invited to the Barge and Barrel.

“There will be morris dancing, food and conversation,” added Rachel, “three things he loved.”