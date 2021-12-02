Tributes paid to Halifax's Piece Hall patron Mandy Taylor

Inspirational fundraiser Mandy Taylor

Mandy Taylor helped raise more than £2 million for good causes and played a key role in establishing Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson has said: "Sometimes there are no words to express the pain of losing someone who was so amazing, one of life’s one-offs.

"Kind, brave and selfless, I will always cherish my dear friend and never forget her. Heaven has gained a true angel. Will always love you."

Chair of The Piece Hall Sir Roger Marsh said: "It is with much sadness that we learned of the death of our dear ambassador Mandy Taylor.

"Mandy always brought positivity to everything she was involved in. The Piece Hall was one of her happy places.

"She both inspired us and touched all our hearts."

Huddersfield Town posted: "Everyone at Huddersfield Town is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mandy Taylor.

"Mandy headed up our foundation's fundraising in its early years, raising thousands of pounds for the work of the foundation.

"Our thoughts are with Mandy's family and friends."

Many others have been taking to social media with their tributes, describing her as "bubbly", "passionate", "caring", "kind", "beautiful" and "unique".

Mandy, 53 and from Golcar, had beaten cancer twice before being diagnosed for a third time. She was told this year that it was terminal.