Tributes paid to inspirational Halifax man who founded Women's Activity Centre

Sajeed Mahmood with Marie Mitchell from the Women's Activity Centre (left) and MP for Halifax Holly Lynch (right)

Sajeed Mahmood started and worked tirelessly for the centre on Hope Street which supports women suffering from social isolation and deprivation.

Mr Mahmood was born and grew up in Halifax, attending The Crossley Heath School.

He set up the Women's Activity Centre on an unpaid, voluntary basis following the closure of Help the Aged’s community centre in 2011, feeling the need among older people for a regular place to meet outside the home was vital for both their mental and physical health.

He spent 10 years working for the centre, which has become a much-valued meeting place and fitness centre for hundreds of women who live in the Park Ward area.

Its aim is to tackle isolation, loneliness, and lack of motivation or opportunity to engage with society and be more active felt by the women.

The organisation now has seven trustees who, along with his loyal team of staff, will continue to run the centre and say they hope to build on Mr Mahmood's legacy.

His team at the Women's Activity Centre described him as a "very successful community campaigner and great role model - kind, polite, and with great integrity".

He leaves his wife Reahana and daughter Hennah, his mother and siblings, as well as many nieces and nephews.

His team said: "He has touched the lives of many in Halifax - Park Ward especially - and with his charming and passionate nature he will be fondly remembered by many."

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch said: "I was very sorry to hear of the passing of Sajeed Mahmood who gave so much to the Women's Activity Centre.

"He was a tireless champion for older women in particular and made a big difference in many people’s lives. He will be very sadly missed.