Frances Hammond

Frances Hammond died on her 49th birthday – May 23 – at home with her family, having been married to husband Paul for 24 years. The couple had two children, Louis, 16, and Robin, 14.

Frances's early years were spent in Batley and later in Mirfield following her marriage to Paul.

She was a student at The Howden School of Dance and later at The K School of dance in Gomersal and was also involved with The St. Mary's Theatre Group in Batley.

She became a member of The Mirfield Tennis Club and Mirfield Netball Team and was involved with Battyford Football Club and Heckmondwike All Stars Football Club through her sons.

Frances was also well known in Mirfield by many dog owners who chatted with her whilst walking her pride and joy Cavapoo, Indie.

Frances received awards from The British Heart Foundation and Royal Humane Society when she saved the life of a neighbour’s young daughter, who suffered a cardiac arrest after she drowned in her parents’ garden pond. She successfully resuscitated the little girl, whose family have been eternally grateful.

Frances worked as a PE teacher at Trinity Academy Bradford, formerly Queensbury Academy.

"Frances was a bubbly, lively, energetic, enthusiastic and positive person who would help anyone in whatever way she could and always had an infectious smile to everyone who knew her,” said her dad John.

"We feel very proud and most humble that Frances inspired so many people during her lifetime,” said Frances’ mum Joan. “The many tributes she has received will last with us forever.”

“On being diagnosed with cancer,” John said, “Frances was devastated given that she was enjoying a healthy and active life, and as a sports teacher, she was naturally super fit.

"However given her positive attitude she carried on with her life as before, until such time as she was disabled to by her illness. Even then, she motored on with her positive attitude and never complained.

“We tried not to be sad, and continued giving her as much support as was required, whilst maintaining a positive attitude and enjoying the time we had left with her.”