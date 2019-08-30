Tributes pour in for Elland dad-of-two who has sadly died following bike crash

Tributes have poured in for a father-of-two from Elland sadly died from his injuries sustained in a bike crash.

Cyclist Darren Speight, 41, lived in Elland and was almost home from a training ride when the crash happened on Lower Edge Road last Sunday August 4.

His bicycle and a motorbike collided and Darren’s bike then hit parked car.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was in a coma in Leeds General Infirmary.

However his 3RT Cycling Club in Brighouse have posted a message on Twitter about his sad death.

Tributes have poured in on the Halifax Courier Facebook page paying tribute to Darren.

Here are just some of the messages.

Jacqueline Leslie: "So sad to hear such devastating news. Darren was a lovely guy and a wonderful father. He will be sorely missed. RIP Darren. My love to all the family."

Lizzy Knowles-Waite: "Such sad news, such a lovely person. My thoughts and prayers are with his daughters and all the family."

Helen Liz: "So sad, my thoughts go to his family and loved ones.x A lovely person."

Cynthia Briggs: "RIP Darren such a great person gone to soon it’s devastating."

Diane Rooney: "A light has gone out in the lives of all who knew Darren, but the qualities we loved in him will shine on in his legacy - Millie and Mia. Just heartbroken."

Joanne Mallinson: "Can’t imagine what dazs family are going through right now , a genuinely lovely guy , RIP DAZ."

A fundraising page to support self-employed flooring contractor Darren and his two daughters - 11-year-old Mia and 13-year-old Millie - was crated and already raised over £18,000.

To donate to the collection for Darren, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3rtdaz, Fundraising events are also being planned.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the accident, which happened at around 10.23pm on Sunday, August 4, to call them on 101.