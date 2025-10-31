Tributes to former councillor Dorothy Jordan, who twice served as Mayor of Todmorden
Dorothy played a key role in the civic life of Todmorden for many years. She was elected to Todmorden Town Council as a Liberal Democrat and, in addition to her two stints as mayor, she also filled the roles of deputy mayor and mayoress during her time as a councillor.
Born in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, in 1929, she excelled during her time at college, particularly in sport.
Aged 19, following the death of her grandfather, she moved with her parents and her four brothers to the nearby town of Bangor to help her grandmother run the family shoe shop.
After spending eight years in the USA after the Second World War, she returned to the UK and later married Tom Jordan, also from Northern Ireland.
The family settled in Todmorden where her brother was cared for in Riverside Lodge, following a riding accident.
Dorothy taught in various secondary schools, continuing as a supply teacher after her retirement.
Her son-in-law, Martyn Pennington, said: “It was said that she was able to keep strict order in council meetings because many of the councillors had been her pupils!”
In her later years she was a volunteer for several organisations, including Age Concern.
She moved to East Kent three years ago to live with her daughter Cheri and Cheri’s husband, Martyn. Her daughter Fiona lives in Canada with her husband Rob.