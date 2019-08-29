Tributes to former Halifax Town player and bookmaker known as ‘The Lord of The Ring’

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known Halifax bookmaker and former Halifax Town player.

Colin Webster, who was known affectionately in betting circles as ‘The Lord of the Ring’, has died, aged 89.

Mr Webster was born in Halifax and was a keen sportsman.

He played football for Halifax Town, made the final of the World Championship Table Tennis competition when he was 16 and was a two handicap golfer at Halifax Golf Club.

Mr Webster’s father was a bookmaker and he followed in his footsteps, going on to open what was then the biggest bookmakers in Halifax in Old Market - Fourway Commissions.

He married Lorraine in 1984 and the couple lived in Leeds and Ascot before moving to Harrogate.

He had two sons and five grandchildren.

“Everyone remembers him as a gentleman, honourable and fair,” said Mrs Webster.

“He absolutely adored me and his children. He loved his family.

“He was a lovely man. Kind, generous and a gentleman to the end.”

Mr Webster’s funeral takes place today in Harrogate.