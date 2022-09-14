Tributes to Halifax nightclub photographer who 'always had a smile on his face' after tragic death at just 39 in Greece

Dean Smith, from Siddal, was 39 when he died suddenly after having an epileptic seizure in Greece.

He had travelled to Skiathos for the wedding of the daughter of his partner, Sue Hartley.

Sue said: “He was so happy and always had a smile on his face.

Dean Smith and his partner Sue Hartley

"I’d found my Mr Perfect. I’d found my happy ending.”

Dean loved photography and spent years taking photos around Halifax’s pubs, bars and clubs.

He was also talented at capturing other subjects, including wildlife and architecture.

Growing up in Siddal, he went to Siddal Junior School and what is now Park Lane Academy.

Dean was a talented photographer

His dad, Gary Smith, said Dean was diagnosed with epilepsy at 15 after suffering his first fit on the day of an exam.

He was taking medication for his condition and had not suffered a seizure for 18 months before the one in Greece last month.

"He was really outgoing,” said Gary.

“He was into music, photography and fishing, and had a lot of friends.

Sue said Dean was her "Mr Perfect"

"He used to spend a lot of time with his grandma. Everyone used to see him into town taking her shopping.”

Dean was a much-loved son to Gary and his mum Janet, dear brother to sister Leanne, and an adored dad to 21-year-old Owen.

Sue said the couple met in The Royal Oak, in Halifax town centre, and had been together for six months.

"He never sad or grumpy,” she said. “He was a totally positive person.

"He was extremely loving and kind. He was the most perfect person.”

She said he did some DJing and also some door work.

"He said he’d never been so happy,” she added.

Dale Castell, founder of club event organiser Our House, paid tribute to Dean at his recent show at The Piece Hall.

He met the music-lover when he was DJing at The Tube nightclub in Halifax several years ago.

"He was a top lad,” said Dale.