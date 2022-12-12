Bryan Smith represented Ovenden ward in Halifax on Calderdale Council for 22 years before ill health meant he had to step down ahead of the elections in May this year.

Throughout that time, the Labour councillor was a strong voice for his community and among other achievements was his work with the OSCA Foundation community sports hub at Forest Cottage, said colleagues.

Mr Smith was also a former soldier, serving proudly for nine years in the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, which has strong historic links with Halifax.

Tributes have been paid to former Ovenden councillor Bryan Smith, who has passed away

Council colleagues paid tribute to him, with North Halifax Labour colleagues putting their thoughts on social media.

Ovenden councillors Helen Rivron, Danielle Durrans and Stuart Cairney, and neighbouring Illingworth and Mixenden colleagues Coun Dan Sutherland and Coun Stephanie Clarke, said Mr Smith would be much missed.

He was an active member of his community and linked to many voluntary organisations in North Halifax – he was a strong voice for the community he lived in and served as a councillor, they said.

“Bryan had a passion for sport and recreation in the Ovenden community he was committed to OSCA based at Forest Cottage since it started.

“He was treasurer until he was forced to retire due to ill-health this year.

“Bryan’s commitment to the project was a driving force in its success.

“Bryan will be missed by all who knew him and we would like to send out condolences and thoughts to his friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” they said.

When he stepped down in May, council Deputy Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) described the Labour stalwart as a tremendous family man who had done excellent work at OSCA and Forest Cottage, which included outdoor facilities for young people.

