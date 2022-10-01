Leonie Ledingham Morris was a beloved partner, daughter and sister, as well as a devoted mum to three children – 17-year-old Harley, 12-year-old Cameron and 10-year-old Skyla.

She was diagnosed with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – a blood clot in her brain - after going to hospital with a severe headache.

Although doctors tried to treat her, she could not be saved and tragically died five days later, on Monday (September 26).

Leonie Morris Ledingham

Her partner of 20 years Aiden Morris said Leonie was a “lovely, happy young woman” who was “funny, loyal, honest and a fantastic mum”.

“She would do anything for anyone,” he added.

Leonie ran a cleaning company with her friend but was also a trained hairdresser and had worked at Revive Hair Design in Halifax.

In light of what happened to Leonie, Aiden is urging anyone with a headache or other pain to seek medical help.

Leonie and Aiden

Already he knows of one of their children’s football coaches who had been ignoring a pain in his leg but went to his GP after hearing about Leonie and has been told he has deep vein thrombosis.

"Please, get checked out,” said Aiden.

Leonie’s loved ones have started an online collection for Leonie’s funeral.

They say she was loved by many and will “leave a huge hole in a lot of lives”.

Leonie, Aiden and their three children

Because Leonie and Aiden were not married, he is not entitled to any bereavement support payments – despite them being together so long. Any money left over after paying for the funeral will go to supporting him and their children.

Leonie’s cousin Tara Read is also selling her wedding dress to help with the fundraising.

Tributes left for Leonie on the fundraising page include: “I will miss you so much. You were the most amazing. I know you were one in a million. You will forever be in my heart. I will miss you my friend.”