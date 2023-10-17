Trio to jump out of a plane in aid of Halifax charity that helps refugees
Three brave Halifax charity staff are leaping out a plane to raise funds for people forced to flee their homes.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The trio from St Augustine’s Centre, which supports refugees and asylum seekers, will brave the jump from 15,000ft in the air for the charity’s first fundraising skydive.
The funds raised will go back into the centre and help people rebuild their lives.
Any donations to sponsor Arsalan, Becky and Paul for their daring feat, which takes place on October 27, will be matched by the Gartland Family Trust.