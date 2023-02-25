News you can trust since 1853
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Fundraising car wash takes place in Halifax next weekend to help victims

Volunteers are offering to give cars a scrub in aid of the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A fundraising car wash is taking place at Jamia Madni Masjid on Gibbet Street in Halifax on Sunday, March 5 between 10am and 6pm.

Proceeds will go to help those hit by the devastating disaster that struck earlier this month.

Dozens of Halifax businesses and organisations have pledged to sponsor the event.

Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street in Halifax
Anyone who can not make the event on the day can donate online at https://hibabox.com/central-jamia-mosque-madni--halifax

