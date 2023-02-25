A fundraising car wash is taking place at Jamia Madni Masjid on Gibbet Street in Halifax on Sunday, March 5 between 10am and 6pm.

Proceeds will go to help those hit by the devastating disaster that struck earlier this month.

Dozens of Halifax businesses and organisations have pledged to sponsor the event.

Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street in Halifax