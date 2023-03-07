News you can trust since 1853
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Halifax boy who has been saving for years donates all his cash to help disaster victims

A generous eight-year-old from Halifax who has been saving coins in a bottle for years has donated all his money to help victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:31am

Mustafa Alvi, who is in Year 4 at Savile Park Primary School, has been collecting money in an oversized pop bottle ever since he can remember, and had accumulated over £760.

When his school held a fundraising non-uniform day for those hit by the devastating earthquake, he decided to contribute his life’s savings.

His mum Safia Hussain said: “We are very proud of him donating all his savings and showing such concern for other children less fortunate than him.”

Mustafa Alvi with Savile Park Primary School Headteacher Jane Boylan and MP for Halifax Holly Lynch
Savile Park Primary School’s headteacher, Jane Boylan, added: "We are all overwhelmed and humbled by this truly magnificent donation from Mustafa and his family.

“His contribution helped school to raise over £1,600 for the earthquake appeal.”

Mustafa was presented with a Star of the Week certificate by MP for Halifax Holly Lynch when she visited the school.

