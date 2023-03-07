Turkey and Syria earthquake: Halifax boy who has been saving for years donates all his cash to help disaster victims
A generous eight-year-old from Halifax who has been saving coins in a bottle for years has donated all his money to help victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
Mustafa Alvi, who is in Year 4 at Savile Park Primary School, has been collecting money in an oversized pop bottle ever since he can remember, and had accumulated over £760.
When his school held a fundraising non-uniform day for those hit by the devastating earthquake, he decided to contribute his life’s savings.
His mum Safia Hussain said: “We are very proud of him donating all his savings and showing such concern for other children less fortunate than him.”
Savile Park Primary School’s headteacher, Jane Boylan, added: "We are all overwhelmed and humbled by this truly magnificent donation from Mustafa and his family.
“His contribution helped school to raise over £1,600 for the earthquake appeal.”
Mustafa was presented with a Star of the Week certificate by MP for Halifax Holly Lynch when she visited the school.