Mustafa Alvi, who is in Year 4 at Savile Park Primary School, has been collecting money in an oversized pop bottle ever since he can remember, and had accumulated over £760.

When his school held a fundraising non-uniform day for those hit by the devastating earthquake, he decided to contribute his life’s savings.

His mum Safia Hussain said: “We are very proud of him donating all his savings and showing such concern for other children less fortunate than him.”

Mustafa Alvi with Savile Park Primary School Headteacher Jane Boylan and MP for Halifax Holly Lynch

Savile Park Primary School’s headteacher, Jane Boylan, added: "We are all overwhelmed and humbled by this truly magnificent donation from Mustafa and his family.

“His contribution helped school to raise over £1,600 for the earthquake appeal.”

