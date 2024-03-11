Two Calderdale businesses join forces to help Overgate provide extra day of care
Specialist care services at Overgate Hospice are provided free of charge to patients every day, with the cost of providing that care now reaching a staggering £16,200 per day.
At their annual sporting dinner, which was held in January, the team at Overgate offered an auction item to fund the care at Overgate Hospice for this year’s leap day.
Falconer Print and Packaging Ltd, based in Elland, and Arkoni, based in Brighouse, each pledged £9,000 to pay for this extra special gift.
Thanks to their generosity, Overgate has been able to provide the extra 24 hours of care for those who need it most at no extra cost.
Suzanne Benn, business partnerships manager at Overgate, said: “The extra day this year provided a once in a four-year opportunity to make an impact in hospice care and once again our local businesses didn’t disappoint.
"On behalf of all our staff and the patients we are caring for at Overgate Hospice this leap day, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Falconer and Arkoni – they truly are leap year legends. With their incredible support, leap day is an extra day that we filled with compassionate care.”
Richard Martin, managing director at Falconer Print and Packaging Ltd, said: “We didn’t hesitate to raise our hand to fund this extra day of care, we are aware of the invaluable service that Overgate provides to people across Calderdale.
"We have visited the hospice and have seen first-hand the amazing care provided.”
Lee O’Donnell, managing director at Arkoni, said: “I am really pleased that Arkoni have been able to help fund the extra day this February, we are proud to be able to support the hospice in this way and help to make a difference in our local community.”
Overgate Hospice provides expert care, support, advice and information for patients and their families, carers and loved ones. They care for anyone over the age of 18 who has a progressive, life-limiting illness in Calderdale.