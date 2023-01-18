News you can trust since 1853
Two days left to enter Halifax RSPCA's pet photo competition - entries judged on ‘cuteness’ and ‘all-round best image’

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch’s annual ‘Picture Perfect Pet’ photo competition is live.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

All entries are being judged on their ‘cuteness’ and ‘all-round best image’. The digital competition can be entered via the charity’s website or by email. Entries cost just £2 and will feature three animal categories for Cats, Dogs and Other pets.

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager says “We’re starting the year with one of our favourite virtual events – our Picture Perfect Pet Photo Competition! It’s a fun way of showing how much our animal companions mean to us and who knows, you might even win a £30 Pets At Home gift voucher and a rosette!’’

The competition is open to every kind of pet.

Halifax RSPCA is looking for pets to enter their photo comp
Simply submit your photo by January 20 at midday and you could be in with the chance of winning 1st, 2nd or 3rd place in either of the 3 Pet Categories. Winners will be announced on January 22.

For more information visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

A previous first place winner – Niffle the ferret – with his 1st place rosette
