Two new plaques from Halifax Civic Society unveiled in the town centre

The new Trinity Sixth Form Academy and the Duke of Wellington's Regimental memorial now have blue plaques commemorating the trust's recognition of their value to the town centre.

Alan Goodrum, chair of the Halifax Civic Society, said: "It's an award for good design, good craftsmanship, it's an award we do every year and previous winners include the Piece Hall and Central Library.

"We unveiled two because we have two years of awards due to the pause because of the pandemic.

Alan Goodrum, chair of the Halifax Civic Society, Captain (Rtd) John Hogg, DWR, Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai and Lieutenant colonel (Rtd) Andrew Drake, from the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Association

"It's just great to celebrate the fantastic scheme converting the old library, and of course the memorial statue, which is a landmark that will be in Halifax for years to come.

"And it's great that both are in the town centre. They have greatly improved the town centre and have brought colour, life and vitality back to the centre.

"The memorial is a landmark and the sixth form centre brings in loads of students to the centre of town."

On the memorial, Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai, who helped unveil the plaques, said: "This is both a fitting regimental memorial but also a wonderful addition to the town centre.

The plaque from the Halifax Civic Society

"It is a valuable addition to the townscape of Halifax and indeed a popular meeting point."

And on the sixth form college, the Mayor said: "As a sixth form college, the school is a great success, providing an adult learning environment, a thoughtful design, great teaching spaces and flexible public areas.